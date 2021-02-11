Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
11 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Right Credit on
==============================================================================================
Juaharabad Sugar Mills 30.09.2020 10% Final Cash Dividend 10.02.2021
Limited
==============================================================================================
