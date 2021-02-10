ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
ASC 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
ASL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 98.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.36%)
BOP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
DGKC 120.41 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (3.36%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.34%)
FCCL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.69%)
FFBL 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
FFL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
HASCOL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
HUBC 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
KAPCO 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
LOTCHEM 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.51%)
PAEL 40.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.25%)
PPL 92.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.48%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.34%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.44%)
SNGP 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.99%)
TRG 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.82%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (37.01%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (0.08%)
BR30 25,749 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-0.01%)
KSE100 46,644 Decreased By ▼ -30.48 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,474 Decreased By ▼ -12.28 (-0.06%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India's Modi invites protesting farmers for talks on farm bills

  • Tens of thousands of farmers have been camping out on main highways on the outskirts of New Delhi for more than two months in a bid to force the government to withdraw the new laws they say benefit private buyers at their expense.
  • Modi said India's agriculture sector needed investment to help modernise the food supply chain and improve infrastructure.
Reuters 10 Feb 2021

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday invited protesting farmers for talks to address growers' concerns about three new agricultural laws that seek to deregulate the country's vast farm sector.

Tens of thousands of farmers have been camping out on main highways on the outskirts of New Delhi for more than two months in a bid to force the government to withdraw the new laws they say benefit private buyers at their expense.

Defending the laws passed by his government in September, Modi said: "The laws give farmers the freedom to directly sell produce to buyers, unshackling them from the age-old restriction of selling crops only through wholesale markets."

The laws were designed to give an option to farmers, without weakening existing wholesale markets, Modi told parliament. Lawmakers from the main opposition Congress party walked out of parliament, expressing solidarity with the protesting farmers.

Protesting farmers accuse the government of introducing the laws to help large private retailers. Growers say the laws will gradually make traditional wholesale markets irrelevant and farmers will be left at the mercy of private buyers.

Modi said India's agriculture sector needed investment to help modernise the food supply chain and improve infrastructure, critical to raising farmers' incomes, and India's private sector should not be viewed with suspicion.

"India's private sector has played an important role in the nation's welfare, and we need wealth creators here," he said.

Stressing the need to switch to profitable crops such as fruit and horticulture, Modi said Indian farmers needed to look beyond growing rice and wheat.

After years of bountiful harvests, India struggles with bulging inventories of rice and wheat worth billions of dollars that lie unsold in government warehouses.

Modi also asked protesters and their supporters to stop vandalising toll plazas and telecommunication masts.

Narendra Modi Farmers new agricultural laws farm bills

India's Modi invites protesting farmers for talks on farm bills

Anyone 65 and above can register for COVID-19 vaccine from next week: Asad Umar

Army to deploy C-130 aircraft to find missing K2 climbers

PM Imran admires Sri Lankan counterpart for allowing burial of Muslim COVID-19 fatalities

All sectors contributed in Pakistan’s fight against COVID-19: CJCSC

Govt committed to provide support, social protection to poor segments: PM Imran

Leaked videos show shameful act of politicians buying, selling votes in Senate, says PM

Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law

Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers

Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected

One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters