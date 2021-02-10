Markets
Wall Street opens at record levels ahead of Powell talk
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 52.2 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 31428.02.
- The S&P 500 rose 9.6 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 3920.78?,
10 Feb 2021
Wall Street's main indexes opened at record highs on Wednesday, supported by positive earnings updates, while investors looked to a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for clues on the pace of an economic rebound.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 52.2 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 31428.02. The S&P 500 rose 9.6 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 3920.78, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 85.6 points, or 0.61%, to 14093.347 at the opening bell.
SBP Modernizes Foreign Exchange Regulations to facilitate Startups, Fintechs & Exports
Wall Street opens at record levels ahead of Powell talk
Anyone 65 and above can register for COVID-19 vaccine from next week: Asad Umar
Army to deploy C-130 aircraft to find missing K2 climbers
PM Imran admires Sri Lankan counterpart for allowing burial of Muslim COVID-19 fatalities
All sectors contributed in Pakistan’s fight against COVID-19: CJCSC
Govt committed to provide support, social protection to poor segments: PM Imran
Leaked videos show shameful act of politicians buying, selling votes in Senate, says PM
Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law
Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers
Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected
One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting
Read more stories
Comments