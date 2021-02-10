ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
ASC 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
ASL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 98.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.36%)
BOP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
DGKC 120.41 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (3.36%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.34%)
FCCL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.69%)
FFBL 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
FFL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
HASCOL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
HUBC 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
KAPCO 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
LOTCHEM 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.51%)
PAEL 40.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.25%)
PPL 92.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.48%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.34%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.44%)
SNGP 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.99%)
TRG 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.82%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (37.01%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (0.08%)
BR30 25,749 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-0.01%)
KSE100 46,644 Decreased By ▼ -30.48 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,474 Decreased By ▼ -12.28 (-0.06%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX hits record high boosted by cannabis stocks

  • The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Aphria Inc , which jumped 19.7%, and Aurora Cannabis, which rose 14.3%.
  • Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 97.36 points, or 0.53%, at 18,505.98.
Reuters 10 Feb 2021

Canada's main stock index rose to a record high on Wednesday, buoyed by shares of cannabis companies as the Reddit community behind a recent trading frenzy pumped up these stocks.

A post on WallStreetBets, the Reddit forum linked to the past month's surges in GameStop Corp, AMC Entertainment and others, told users that shares of producers Tilray Inc and Aphria Inc have more room to rise.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Aphria Inc , which jumped 19.7%, and Aurora Cannabis, which rose 14.3%.

At 9:40 a.m. ET (14:40 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 97.36 points, or 0.53%, at 18,505.98.

Canada will spend C$15 billion ($11.8 billion) on public transit projects over eight years as part of its efforts to stimulate the economy and create jobs post COVID-19, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

The energy sector climbed 1.7% as US crude prices were up 0.2% a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.4%.

The financials sector slipped 0.2%. The industrials sector fell 0.1%.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1% as gold futures rose 0.9% to $1,851.1 an ounce.

On the TSX, 137 issues were higher, while 79 issues declined for a 1.73-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 19.39 million shares traded.

Keyera Corp fell 3.4%, the most on the TSX, after posting a loss of $0.34 per share in the fourth quarter.

The second biggest decliner was BlackBerry Ltd, down 2.6%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were The Supreme Cannabis Company, Zenabis Global Inc and The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings.

The TSX posted 15 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 144 new 52-week highs and 9 new lows, with total volume of 84.52 million shares.

TSX Canada's main stock index Toronto Stock Exchang

TSX hits record high boosted by cannabis stocks

Anyone 65 and above can register for COVID-19 vaccine from next week: Asad Umar

Army to deploy C-130 aircraft to find missing K2 climbers

PM Imran admires Sri Lankan counterpart for allowing burial of Muslim COVID-19 fatalities

All sectors contributed in Pakistan’s fight against COVID-19: CJCSC

Govt committed to provide support, social protection to poor segments: PM Imran

Leaked videos show shameful act of politicians buying, selling votes in Senate, says PM

Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law

Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers

Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected

One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters