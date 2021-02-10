ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
PM Imran admires Sri Lankan counterpart for allowing burial of Muslim COVID-19 fatalities

  • "We welcome Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa's assurance given in Sri Lankan Parliament today allowing Muslims to bury those who died from COVID19," Imran Khan tweeted.
  • Sri Lanka had restricted its population to incinerate all those who die out of the coronavirus so the viral spread in the midst of the pandemic can be reduced.
BR Web Desk Updated 10 Feb 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday hailed the decision made by the Sri Lankan counterpart, permitting their Muslim population to bury those who died of novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

As per details, the PM took to twitter where he admired Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa for announcing earlier today (Wednesday) in their parliament that Muslims shall be allowed to bury their dead instead of cremating them.

"We welcome Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa's assurance given in Sri Lankan Parliament today allowing Muslims to bury those who died from COVID19," he tweeted.

It is pertinent to mention here that, Sri Lanka had restricted its population to incinerate all those who die out of the coronavirus so the viral spread in the midst of the pandemic can be reduced.

However, this caused an uproar globally across Muslim communities and people protested as this decree hurt their religious sentiments and forced them into violating religious customs and final rites.

