ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
ASC 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
ASL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 98.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.36%)
BOP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
DGKC 120.41 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (3.36%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.34%)
FCCL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.69%)
FFBL 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
FFL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
HASCOL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
HUBC 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
KAPCO 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
LOTCHEM 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.51%)
PAEL 40.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.25%)
PPL 92.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.48%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.34%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.44%)
SNGP 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.99%)
TRG 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.82%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (37.01%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (0.08%)
BR30 25,749 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-0.01%)
KSE100 46,644 Decreased By ▼ -30.48 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,474 Decreased By ▼ -12.28 (-0.06%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Britain's Sainsbury's to match hundreds of Aldi prices

  • Sainsbury's said on Wednesday it would match the German-owned discounter's prices on around 250 equivalent products.
  • Aldi immediately dismissed Sainsbury's move. "Shoppers know that the only place you can get Aldi prices is at Aldi," it said.
Reuters 10 Feb 2021

LONDON: Britain's second largest supermarket group, Sainsbury's, will start price matching discounter Aldi on hundreds of products, firing the latest salvo in the UK's highly competitive grocery market.

Sainsbury's said on Wednesday it would match the German-owned discounter's prices on around 250 equivalent products, including meat, chicken, fresh fruit, vegetables and dairy.

It follows a similar initiative from market leader Tesco last year.

Aldi immediately dismissed Sainsbury's move. "Shoppers know that the only place you can get Aldi prices is at Aldi," it said.

Sainsbury's said its price matching will cover both Sainsbury's and branded products.

Examples include a 225 gram 'by Sainsbury's' 21 day matured rump steak, cut to 2.32 pounds ($3.21) from 2.50 pounds and 'by Sainsbury's' pita bread cut to 35 pence from 45 pence.

The price initiative forms part of new CEO Simon Roberts' updated strategy, announced in November, to focus more on food.

Sainsbury's has a 15.7% share of the UK grocery market, according to the latest industry data, but it has been chipped away over the last decade by Aldi and rival discounter Lidl, who have been aggressively opening new stores and now have a combined 13.3%.

All of Britain's big four supermarket groups - Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrisons - have been cutting prices to narrow their price gap with the discounters.

Tesco launched its "Aldi Price Match" scheme last March.

In 2016, Sainsbury's abandoned a price matching scheme on branded goods ("Brand Match") that had run for five years.

supermarket Sainsbury Aldi prices

Britain's Sainsbury's to match hundreds of Aldi prices

Anyone 65 and above can register for COVID-19 vaccine from next week: Asad Umar

Army to deploy C-130 aircraft to find missing K2 climbers

PM Imran admires Sri Lankan counterpart for allowing burial of Muslim COVID-19 fatalities

All sectors contributed in Pakistan’s fight against COVID-19: CJCSC

Govt committed to provide support, social protection to poor segments: PM Imran

Leaked videos show shameful act of politicians buying, selling votes in Senate, says PM

Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law

Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers

Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected

One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters