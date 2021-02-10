ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
European stocks stable awaiting US stimulus breakthrough

  • Bitcoin dipped to $46,784.38 after striking a record close to $50,000 Tuesday. The dollar was mixed.
AFP Updated 10 Feb 2021

LONDON: Europe's major equity markets were steady Wednesday as investors awaited a breakthrough in key US economic stimulus talks, dealers said.

Falling coronavirus infection rates, growing vaccination programmes and the prospect of a huge US spending splurge provided only limited support as traders paused following last week's bumper gains.

Oil prices extended their impressive run to strike fresh 13-month peaks, as dealers bet on rebounding demand.

Bitcoin dipped to $46,784.38 after striking a record close to $50,000 Tuesday. The dollar was mixed.

"European markets appear to be set for another day of contemplation, with the gains of last week giving way to a period of consolidation," said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online trading group IG.

"Despite notable market drivers in the form of the US stimulus plans and ongoing coronavirus vaccination programme, the gains seen last week appear to have captured much of that initial improvement in sentiment.

"Instead, we appear to be in a holding pattern as markets await a breakthrough in (US) stimulus talks."

Dealers remain upbeat about the chances of President Joe Biden pushing through his $1.9 trillion economic rescue package despite warnings that the move -- along with an expected economic recovery -- would fan inflation.

Asian stock markets earlier closed higher with eyes firmly on the longer-term outlook for the global economy, as lockdowns are eased and life slowly improves.

Worries remain, however, that markets may have gone a little too far, which analysts said was capping any surge for now.

Declines in new coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalisations in major economies including the United States, Britain and Europe are fanning expectations they can begin opening up soon despite the emergence of new strains.

Hong Kong led Asia's rally, piling on 1.9 percent thanks to a surge in Tencent and NetEase following news Chinese authorities had given the green light to their most eagerly awaited video games.

Shanghai also rose more than one percent on Chinese data indicating the economy was in recovery mode.

Gains in Tokyo were capped by news the Japanese government will keep containment measures in place.

Key figures around 1115 GMT -

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.2 percent at 6,541.74 points

Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 0.1 percent at 13,995.62

Paris - CAC 40: FLAT at 5,689.20

EURO STOXX 50: FLAT at 3,662.72

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.2 percent at 29,562.93 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 1.9 percent at 30,038.72 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.4 percent at 3,655.09 (close)

New York - Dow: FLAT at 31,375.83

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3849 from $1.3817 at 2200 GMT

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.2129 from $1.2119

Euro/pound: DOWN at 87.58 pence from 87.71 pence

Dollar/yen: UP at 104.70 yen from 104.59 yen

Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.7 percent at $61.51 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.5 percent at $58.67 per barrel

European stocks stable awaiting US stimulus breakthrough

