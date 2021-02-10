World
Europe will need fiscal help into 2022: Lagarde
- Lagarde also called on European Union leaders to kick start the bloc's 750 billion euro Next Generation EU spending package as some economic restrictions could remain in place until the second half of the year.
10 Feb 2021
FRANKFURT: Euro zone states must keep fiscal spending up this year and into 2022 to protect the bloc from permanent damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said in an online interview with the Economist on Wednesday.
Lagarde also called on European Union leaders to kick start the bloc's 750 billion euro Next Generation EU spending package as some economic restrictions could remain in place until the second half of the year.
SBP Modernizes Foreign Exchange Regulations to facilitate Startups, Fintechs & Exports
Europe will need fiscal help into 2022: Lagarde
Anyone 65 and above can register for COVID-19 vaccine from next week: Asad Umar
Army to deploy C-130 aircraft to find missing K2 climbers
PM Imran admires Sri Lankan counterpart for allowing burial of Muslim COVID-19 fatalities
All sectors contributed in Pakistan’s fight against COVID-19: CJCSC
Govt committed to provide support, social protection to poor segments: PM Imran
Leaked videos show shameful act of politicians buying, selling votes in Senate, says PM
Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law
Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers
Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected
One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting
Read more stories
Comments