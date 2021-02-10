ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
U.S State Department "welcomes" resumption of internet services in Occupied Kashmir

  • The U.S State Department's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs welcomed the resumption of 4G internet services in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which was in a blackout since the past 550 days.
  • While the international community has rejoiced over the news of an end to the government-mandated shutdown, research has shown the extent of economic damage to the semi-autonomous state caused by the blackout.
BR Web Desk Updated 10 Feb 2021

The U.S State Department's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs welcomed the resumption of 4G internet services in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which was in a blackout since the past 550 days.

While the international community has rejoiced over the news of an end to the government-mandated shutdown, research has shown the extent of economic damage to the semi-autonomous state caused by the blackout.

Over the span of 18 months, the blackout cost the Kashmiri economy $4.2 billion, with the territory losing out on essential revenue from tourism, textiles and agriculture - exacerbated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In August 2019, the Modi government controversially abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, revoking the region's autonomy, and stripping the territory's internet services - effectively shutting off the occupied territory from the rest of the country.

The government has stated that the internet shutdowns were enforced as “precautionary measures” against “anti-national elements,” “miscreants,” and “militants"; despite the fact that they also led to over 10 million civilians not being able to communicate with family, friends, or employers.

In August 2019, the United Nations warned that the blanket shutdown was “a collective punishment” that must be reversed, as in January 2020, even the Indian Supreme Court deemed the indefinite internet shutdown in the state unwarranted, adding that it demonstrated an “abuse of power” by the Modi government.

