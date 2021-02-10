ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
ASC 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
ASL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 98.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.36%)
BOP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
DGKC 120.41 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (3.36%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.34%)
FCCL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.69%)
FFBL 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
FFL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
HASCOL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
HUBC 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
KAPCO 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
LOTCHEM 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.51%)
PAEL 40.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.25%)
PPL 92.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.48%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.34%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.44%)
SNGP 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.99%)
TRG 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.82%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (37.01%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (0.08%)
BR30 25,749 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-0.01%)
KSE100 46,644 Decreased By ▼ -30.48 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,474 Decreased By ▼ -12.28 (-0.06%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shares of Lyft surge as cost-cutting charts path to profitability

  • Regardless of whether EBITDA profit comes in Q3 or Q4, Lyft should be structurally more profitable coming out of the pandemic and focused on accelerating operating velocity.
  • Wall Street seems impressed, with 24 brokerages locking in a buy or higher rating on the stock, 12 at hold and two at sell or lower.
Reuters 10 Feb 2021

Shares of Lyft Inc surged more than 16% in trade before the opening bell on Wednesday after Wall Street analysts said the ride-hailing company's aggressive cost cuts would push it to profitability as more people get out and about again.

Last year, Lyft hit a wall after coronavirus-induced lockdowns dried up travel and locked most of the world indoors.

As demand gradually recovers, the San Francisco-based company is chopping costs and now expects to be profitable in the third quarter, on an adjusted basis.

"Regardless of whether EBITDA profit comes in Q3 or Q4, Lyft should be structurally more profitable coming out of the pandemic and focused on accelerating operating velocity," J.P.Morgan analysts said in a note.

Lyft said it would cut an additional $35 million in costs in the current quarter, but also said it will record additional expenses during the first three months of the year to bring more drivers on board in preparation for an uptick in ride demand.

Lyft's cost controls could help it reach EBITDA profitability even at lower ride volumes, Cowen and Co analysts said.

Wall Street seems impressed, with 24 brokerages locking in a buy or higher rating on the stock, 12 at hold and two at sell or lower. Their median price target is $55, according to data from Refinitiv.

With the pandemic still suppressing ridesharing demand, Wall Street is keen to know how soon larger rival Uber Technologies Inc, which reports results later today, expects a rebound and how its successful food delivery operations is faring.

"Bigger picture, these (Lyft's) results make us more positive in Uber's ability to profitably scale post-recovery," Morgan Stanley said.

Shares of Lyft, which had risen 14% in 2020, were on track to open at their highest in 17 months.

EBITDA WallStreet Shares of Lyft Inc

Shares of Lyft surge as cost-cutting charts path to profitability

Anyone 65 and above can register for COVID-19 vaccine from next week: Asad Umar

Army to deploy C-130 aircraft to find missing K2 climbers

PM Imran admires Sri Lankan counterpart for allowing burial of Muslim COVID-19 fatalities

All sectors contributed in Pakistan’s fight against COVID-19: CJCSC

Govt committed to provide support, social protection to poor segments: PM Imran

Leaked videos show shameful act of politicians buying, selling votes in Senate, says PM

Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law

Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers

Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected

One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters