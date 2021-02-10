AstraZeneca to enlist Germany's IDT as vaccine manufacturer

AstraZeneca is set to enlist Germany's IDT Biologika as a contract manufacturer of its COVID-19 vaccine, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, as Germany and the European Union seek to speed up an immunisation campaign that got off to a hobbled start.

IDT Biologika, based in Dessau-Rosslau in eastern Germany, produces viral vaccines for pharmaceutical companies, and has suffered a recent setback in developing its own vaccine against the coronavirus.

IDT Biologika and AstraZeneca declined to comment.