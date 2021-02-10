World
AstraZeneca to enlist Germany's IDT as vaccine manufacturer
- IDT Biologika, based in Dessau-Rosslau in eastern Germany, produces viral vaccines for pharmaceutical companies.
10 Feb 2021
AstraZeneca is set to enlist Germany's IDT Biologika as a contract manufacturer of its COVID-19 vaccine, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, as Germany and the European Union seek to speed up an immunisation campaign that got off to a hobbled start.
IDT Biologika, based in Dessau-Rosslau in eastern Germany, produces viral vaccines for pharmaceutical companies, and has suffered a recent setback in developing its own vaccine against the coronavirus.
IDT Biologika and AstraZeneca declined to comment.
