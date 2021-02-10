ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
ASC 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
ASL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 98.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.36%)
BOP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
DGKC 120.41 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (3.36%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.34%)
FCCL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.69%)
FFBL 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
FFL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
HASCOL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
HUBC 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
KAPCO 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
LOTCHEM 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.51%)
PAEL 40.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.25%)
PPL 92.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.48%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.34%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.44%)
SNGP 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.99%)
TRG 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.82%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (37.01%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (0.08%)
BR30 25,749 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-0.01%)
KSE100 46,644 Decreased By ▼ -30.48 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,474 Decreased By ▼ -12.28 (-0.06%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK to pay $4.8bn more to remove flammable tower block cladding

  • More than 70 people died in the 2017 blaze at Grenfell Tower, a 23-storey social housing block in west London, shocking Britain and sparking an inquisition.
  • This means the government is providing more than 5 billion pounds including a further 3.5 billion pounds announced today.
Reuters 10 Feb 2021

LONDON: Britain said it would give an additional 3.5 billion pounds ($4.8 billion) to remove dangerous cladding on high-rise residential buildings, more than three years after flammable cladding was blamed for a deadly tower block fire in London.

More than 70 people died in the 2017 blaze at Grenfell Tower, a 23-storey social housing block in west London, shocking Britain and sparking an inquisition about how the building had been allowed to become a tinderbox.

The cladding used on the block was identified as central to the rapid spread of the fire, and has since been found on buildings across the country, necessitating expensive removal or round-the-clock fire watches.

In the face of prolonged criticism that much of the remediation work has been too slow or non-existent and huge costs were being heaped onto leaseholders, the government on Wednesday tripled its financial support package.

"This means the government is providing more than 5 billion pounds including a further 3.5 billion pounds announced today," housing minister Robert Jenrick told parliament.

He said the funds would go towards the removal and replacement of unsafe cladding for all leaseholders in high rise residential buildings of 18 metres or above, and residents would not have to pay towards the removal.

To help pay for the support, the government announced a new tax on the residential property development sector that should raise 2 billion pounds over 10 years from 2022, and a separate levy on developers building high rise blocks.

However, those in lower rise building were not covered by the package and would instead have to finance the work through loans. Jenrick said the cost of this loan scheme would not exceed 50 pounds per month.

Campaigner Paul Afshar said leaseholders felt betrayed by the loan scheme: "We were hoping for a solution to stop the sleepless nights and, for millions living in buildings less than 18m, there has been none.

residential buildings Grenfell Tower social housing block

UK to pay $4.8bn more to remove flammable tower block cladding

Army to deploy C-130 aircraft to find missing K2 climbers

All sectors contributed in Pakistan’s fight against COVID-19: CJCSC

Govt committed to provide support, social protection to poor segments: PM Imran

Leaked videos show shameful act of politicians buying, selling votes in Senate, says PM

Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law

Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers

Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected

One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting

North Korea stole $300m in crypto to fund nukes: UN experts

Bitcoin pushes closer to $50,000, global stocks mixed

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters