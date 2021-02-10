ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
ASC 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
ASL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 98.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.36%)
BOP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
DGKC 120.41 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (3.36%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.34%)
FCCL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.69%)
FFBL 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
FFL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
HASCOL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
HUBC 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
KAPCO 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
LOTCHEM 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.51%)
PAEL 40.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.25%)
PPL 92.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.48%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.34%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.44%)
SNGP 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.99%)
TRG 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.82%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (37.01%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (0.08%)
BR30 25,749 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-0.01%)
KSE100 46,644 Decreased By ▼ -30.48 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,474 Decreased By ▼ -12.28 (-0.06%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Investec to exit retail structured products market in Britain

  • Structured products typically offer investors a return linked to the performance of an underlying asset, such as a equities, commodities or interest rates.
  • From April 2021, Investec Bank plc will not launch any further retail structured product plans in the UK retail market.
Reuters 10 Feb 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's Investec said on Wednesday it would stop issuing retail structured products in the United Kingdom after last year signalling it would cut back its business in the asset class.

Structured products typically offer investors a return linked to the performance of an underlying asset, such as a equities, commodities or interest rates.

Investec, one of the biggest issuers of retail structured products in the United Kingdom, said in November that it planned to wind down the issuance of some structured products after reporting high costs related to hedging on some instruments.

While it said it no longer had the appetite for this kind of risk, it was not clear at the time which products exactly it would exit.

"From April 2021, Investec Bank plc will not launch any further retail structured product plans in the UK retail market," it said in a statement on Wednesday, adding it would issue one final tranche later this month.

Existing plans would not be affected and Investec would continue to manage these until their maturity, it said.

It said its decision reflected a shift in to other core services.

The bank has reported 82 million pounds in hedging costs related to derivatives attached to some of its structured products since May 2020, and has warned it will incur at least another 53 million pounds, with costs reducing after that.

Investec has particularly dominated issuance of a specific instrument called a structured deposit in the UK, according to a review of the sector by financial advisor Lowes.

Investec South Africa's retail structured product

Investec to exit retail structured products market in Britain

Army to deploy C-130 aircraft to find missing K2 climbers

All sectors contributed in Pakistan’s fight against COVID-19: CJCSC

Govt committed to provide support, social protection to poor segments: PM Imran

Leaked videos show shameful act of politicians buying, selling votes in Senate, says PM

Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law

Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers

Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected

One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting

North Korea stole $300m in crypto to fund nukes: UN experts

Bitcoin pushes closer to $50,000, global stocks mixed

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters