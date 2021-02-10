ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
ASC 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
ASL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 98.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.36%)
BOP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
DGKC 120.41 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (3.36%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.34%)
FCCL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.69%)
FFBL 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
FFL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
HASCOL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
HUBC 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
KAPCO 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
LOTCHEM 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.51%)
PAEL 40.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.25%)
PPL 92.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.48%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.34%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.44%)
SNGP 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.99%)
TRG 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.82%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (37.01%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (0.08%)
BR30 25,749 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-0.01%)
KSE100 46,644 Decreased By ▼ -30.48 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,474 Decreased By ▼ -12.28 (-0.06%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Rebels say will allow C. Africa aid convoys

  • Since launching an offensive in December, the rebels have sought to cut off the capital, the UN says.
AFP 10 Feb 2021

BANGUI: Rebels in the Central African Republic said Wednesday they would temporarily allow the passage of aid convoys to the country's capital as an offensive by pro-government forces pushed them out of several towns.

The announcement by the rebels who had previously controlled some two-thirds of the impoverished country came after the Central African Republic's military along with its Rwandan and Russian allies retook a series of towns in recent days.

"Contacts and negotiations have taken place with humanitarian providers to exceptionally open a humanitarian corridor for NGOs," the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC) rebel alliance said in a statement.

It said would temporarily allow aid deliveries along a key supply route leading from the Cameroonian border to the capital Bangui, but warned against "any deviation from the arrangements that have been the subject of negotiations."

Since launching an offensive in December, the rebels have sought to cut off the capital, the UN says.

But since late January, the country's military along with Rwandan soldiers and Russian paramilitaries deployed to help shore up President Faustin Archange Touadera's government have engaged in a counter-offensive to free the route to the border and allow for aid deliveries.

Six towns have since been retaken -- Boda, Boali, Bossembele, Bossemptele, Yaloke and Bouar.

On Monday, an aid convoy was able to reach Bangui under escort by UN peacekeepers after a 50-day blockade by the rebels.

The UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says some 57 percent of the country's population of around 4.9 million will require assistance and protection this year.

The country is among the world's least-developed and thousands of people have died since a civil war erupted in 2013.

C. Africa aid convoys

Rebels say will allow C. Africa aid convoys

Army to deploy C-130 aircraft to find missing K2 climbers

All sectors contributed in Pakistan’s fight against COVID-19: CJCSC

Govt committed to provide support, social protection to poor segments: PM Imran

Leaked videos show shameful act of politicians buying, selling votes in Senate, says PM

Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law

Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers

Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected

One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting

North Korea stole $300m in crypto to fund nukes: UN experts

Bitcoin pushes closer to $50,000, global stocks mixed

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters