Foreign Office granted time to submit comments in Dr. Afia case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted time to Foreign Office for submission of detailed report in Dr. Afia Saddiqui case.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the case filed by Dr. Fauzia Saddiqui seeking return of her sister from US custody.

During the course of proceeding, the deputy attorney general informed the court that the foreign office had prepared detailed answer into the matter and it only need time to produce it before court.

The court granted more time to submit the report and adjourned hearing for two weeks.