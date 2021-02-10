Brazil meatpacker Aurora to invest $93mn in 2021, boosting poultry ops

SAO PAULO: Brazil's third largest meat processor, Cooperativa Central Aurora Alimentos, plans to invest 500 million reais ($93 million) this year mainly to grow its chicken processing capacity, the company's chief executive said in an interview.

CEO Neivor Canton said Aurora, a privately owned company that competes with Brazil-based heavyweights JBS SA and BRF SA, plans to expand its chicken processing capacity by 20% in two years.