Business & Finance
Brazil meatpacker Aurora to invest $93mn in 2021, boosting poultry ops
- CEO Neivor Canton said Aurora, a privately owned company that competes with Brazil-based heavyweights JBS SA and BRF SA, plans to expand its chicken processing capacity by 20% in two years.
10 Feb 2021
SAO PAULO: Brazil's third largest meat processor, Cooperativa Central Aurora Alimentos, plans to invest 500 million reais ($93 million) this year mainly to grow its chicken processing capacity, the company's chief executive said in an interview.
CEO Neivor Canton said Aurora, a privately owned company that competes with Brazil-based heavyweights JBS SA and BRF SA, plans to expand its chicken processing capacity by 20% in two years.
Anyone 65 and above can register for COVID-19 vaccine from next week: Asad Umar
Brazil meatpacker Aurora to invest $93mn in 2021, boosting poultry ops
Army to deploy C-130 aircraft to find missing K2 climbers
All sectors contributed in Pakistan’s fight against COVID-19: CJCSC
Govt committed to provide support, social protection to poor segments: PM Imran
Leaked videos show shameful act of politicians buying, selling votes in Senate, says PM
Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law
Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers
Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected
One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting
North Korea stole $300m in crypto to fund nukes: UN experts
Bitcoin pushes closer to $50,000, global stocks mixed
Read more stories
Comments