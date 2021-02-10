ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
ASC 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
ASL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 98.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.36%)
BOP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
DGKC 120.41 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (3.36%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.34%)
FCCL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.69%)
FFBL 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
FFL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
HASCOL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
HUBC 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
KAPCO 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
LOTCHEM 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.51%)
PAEL 40.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.25%)
PPL 92.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.48%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.34%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.44%)
SNGP 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.99%)
TRG 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.82%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (37.01%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (0.08%)
BR30 25,749 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-0.01%)
KSE100 46,644 Decreased By ▼ -30.48 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,474 Decreased By ▼ -12.28 (-0.06%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

OGRA determines gas price at Rs 644.84 per MMBTU on SNGPL network

  • The company had pleaded to fix the gas price at Rs1, 404.92 per MMBTU with average increase of 123 per cent, while the authority determined the price at 644.84 per MMBTU with an average surge of 2 per cent.
APP 10 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday ‘provisionally’ determined the gas price at Rs 644.84 per MMBTU [Million British Thermal Unit] against each category of consumers on the network of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) for the fiscal year 2020-21.

Disposing of the SNGPL’s review petition for the Estimated Revenue Requirement for the year 2020-21, the authority also ‘provisionally’ determined the company’s shortfall in estimated revenue requirement at Rs 4,352 million, and the revenue requirement at Rs 228,703 million.

The company had pleaded to fix the gas price at Rs1, 404.92 per MMBTU with average increase of 123 per cent, while the authority determined the price at 644.84 per MMBTU with an average surge of 2 per cent.

OGRA has significantly slashed the SNGPL’s demand for increase in gas prices for the current year, mainly due to stability in Rupee & US$ parity ratio and other disallowances made in respect of revenue and capital expenditures.

The authority said it had sent the provisional determinations to the federal government for the sale price advice. “Any revision as advised by Federal Government shall be accordingly notified by OGRA. Till such time the existing category-wise natural gas sale prices shall prevail.”

OGRA

OGRA determines gas price at Rs 644.84 per MMBTU on SNGPL network

Army to deploy C-130 aircraft to find missing K2 climbers

All sectors contributed in Pakistan’s fight against COVID-19: CJCSC

Govt committed to provide support, social protection to poor segments: PM Imran

Leaked videos show shameful act of politicians buying, selling votes in Senate, says PM

Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law

Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers

Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected

One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting

North Korea stole $300m in crypto to fund nukes: UN experts

Bitcoin pushes closer to $50,000, global stocks mixed

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters