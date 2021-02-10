280,000 beneficiaries of EKP to start receiving SMS

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar Wednesday said as many as 280,000 beneficiaries of the Ehsaas Kifalat Programme (EKP) would start receiving SMS from Thursday for collection of Rs 12,000.

Addressing a cash distribution in Kallar Syedan she said, around 7 million poor people would be included under the EKP to extend a financial assistance amounting to Rs 12,000 covering the period January - June 2021.

Following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s instructions, transparency would be ensured during the disbursement of an amount among the deserving people, she said.

“In line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the principles of transparency, honesty and merit would be maintained during cash disbursement process,” she added.

She said, the beneficiaries’ families had been included in the programe without any discrimination and behind the party politics.

All new Kafaalat beneficiaries would be able to access the payment at biometric ATMs and bank branches after showing received messages of payment from 8171 to the retailer.