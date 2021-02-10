World
Canada to spend C$15bn on public transit projects
10 Feb 2021
OTTAWA: Canada will spend C$15 billion ($11.8 billion) on public transit projects over eight years as part of its efforts to stimulate the economy and create jobs post COVID-19, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.
The spending will be focused on major projects like new subway extensions and the electrification of vehicle fleets, along with investments in walking and cycling infrastructure, he said.
"To help restart the economy and create strong, middle class jobs - all while fighting climate change - I can announce today that we are investing almost C$15 billion for new public transit projects over the next 8 years," Trudeau told reporters.
