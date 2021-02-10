KU issues claim list of Evening Program 2021

KARACHI: The University of Karachi has issued the claim form list of the Evening Program 2021.

The in-charge Directorate of Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar mentioned that the names of successful candidates have been uploaded on the official portal (www.uokadmission.edu.pk).

According to her, these candidates could submit their admission form and fee till February 12, 2021. Meanwhile, she also mentioned that the KU has extended the deadline of submission of admission form and fee of diploma, bachelors’ and maters’ program 2021 till Friday, Feb 12, 2021.

Dr Saima said that candidates should take a color printout of the enrollment form and a printout of a fee voucher from the online admission portal.

She further said that candidates would bring their relevant documents between 10:00 am till 4:00 pm at the KU Gymnasium Hall for the verification and endorsement of documents and they would also pay their cash fee at the special bank counter of United Bank Limited.

All students and their parents are directed to observe the standard operating procedures announced by the governments for coronavirus.