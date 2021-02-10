ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
Poor's socio-welfare uplift govt’s key responsibility: PM

  • He said health cards with insurance upto Rs 0.7 million would be issued to people to lessen their burden of expensive medical treatment.
APP 10 Feb 2021

KALLAR SYEDAN, (Rawalpindi): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday terming uplift of poor and underprivileged a ‘key responsibility of the government’ said the network of socio-welfare projects would be expanded to benefit the deserving populace amass.

The Prime Minister, sitting under an old Banyan tree in a Rawalpindi's remote area of Kallar Syedan along with the beneficiaries of Ehsaas Kifalat Programme, said the financial assistance was aimed at easing up the difficulties of deserving people.

The Prime Minister’s visit to the outskirts of Rawalpindi was meant at reviewing the enrollment of new beneficiaries included in second phase of the Ehsaas Kifalat Programme under the ongoing survey.

In an informal interaction with the beneficiaries belonging to poorest of the poor section, Imran Khan assured that the government would extend them every possible support in the areas of education, health and housing.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction that seven million households had been registered under Ehsaas Kifalat Programme and would be given Rs 12,000 every six months.

He said health cards with insurance upto Rs 0.7 million would be issued to people to lessen their burden of expensive medical treatment.

Under-graduate scholarships, he said, would also be given to poor students to ensure their inclusion in mainstream system.

In the area of housing, the Prime Minister said the government had launched construction of affordable residences under Naya Pakistan project.

Poor's socio-welfare uplift govt’s key responsibility: PM

