ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
ASC 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
ASL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 98.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.36%)
BOP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
DGKC 120.41 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (3.36%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.34%)
FCCL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.69%)
FFBL 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
FFL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
HASCOL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
HUBC 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
KAPCO 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
LOTCHEM 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.51%)
PAEL 40.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.25%)
PPL 92.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.48%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.34%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.44%)
SNGP 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.99%)
TRG 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.82%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (37.01%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (0.08%)
BR30 25,749 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-0.01%)
KSE100 46,644 Decreased By ▼ -30.48 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,474 Decreased By ▼ -12.28 (-0.06%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COVID-19 claims 62 lives, infects 1,072 more people

  • During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh.
APP 10 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The national tally on Wednesday of active COVID-19 cases recorded 30,512 with 1,072 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,008 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Sixty two corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 54 of them were under treatment in hospital and eight in their respective quarantines and homes on Monday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh.

It said that out of the total 62 deaths during last 24 hours 40 patients died on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 37 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 26 percent, Peshawar 24 percent and Lahore 33 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Peshawar 42 percent, Multan 23 percent, Karachi 21 percent and Rawalpindi 23 percent.

Around 256 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID-affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 31,713 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 9,599 in Sindh, 11,273 in Punjab, 5,010 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,428 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 611 in Balochistan, 361 in GB, and 431 in AJK.

Around 514,951 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan; making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 557,591 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 9,291, Balochistan 18,891, GB 4,920, ICT 42,188, KP 68,786, Punjab 161,757 and Sindh 251,758.

About 12,128 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,157 perished in Sindh among 25 of them died on Tuesday. 22 of them died in hospital and three died out of the hospital.

4,948 in Punjab had died with 29 deaths in past 24 hours. 25 of them died in the hospital and four out of the hospital on Tuesday. 1,970 in KP where six of them died in hospital on Tuesday, 481 in ICT among one of them perished in the hospital in past 24 hours, 197 in Balochistan including one death occurred in the hospital on Tuesday, 102 in GB and 273 in AJK succumbed to the deadly virus.

A total of 8,288,091 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,168 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

COVID

COVID-19 claims 62 lives, infects 1,072 more people

Army to deploy C-130 aircraft to find missing K2 climbers

All sectors contributed in Pakistan’s fight against COVID-19: CJCSC

Govt committed to provide support, social protection to poor segments: PM Imran

Leaked videos show shameful act of politicians buying, selling votes in Senate, says PM

Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law

Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers

Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected

One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting

North Korea stole $300m in crypto to fund nukes: UN experts

Bitcoin pushes closer to $50,000, global stocks mixed

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters