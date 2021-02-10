ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
All sectors contributed in Pakistan’s fight against COVID-19: CJCSC

  • The national seminar was organised by the Institute of Strategic Studies, Research and Analysis (ISSRA) at National Defence University (NDU).
  • “The recommendations and suggestions given during the seminar will also help in improving national strategy against the pandemic,” Nadeem Raza said.
BR Web Desk 10 Feb 2021

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza has said that all segments of Pakistani society proactively took part in fight against novel coronavirus pandemic.

As per the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the CJCSC expressed these views while addressing to a seminar on the social, economic and global impact of coronavirus on Wednesday.

The national seminar was organised by the Institute of Strategic Studies, Research and Analysis (ISSRA) at National Defence University (NDU).

CJCSC General Nadeem Raza in his keynote address dilated upon the need to formulate appropriate responses and strategies emerging from the issues other than the traditional security concerns.

He said that all segments of Pakistani society proactively took part in fighting the pandemic.

“The recommendations and suggestions given during the seminar will also help in improving national strategy against the pandemic,” Nadeem Raza said.

He further thanked President NDU and ISSRA for organising the seminar that enabled to study the intricate challenges of the present time and to come up with innovative solutions for the national effort.

