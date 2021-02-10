ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
ASC 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
ASL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 98.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.36%)
BOP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
DGKC 120.41 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (3.36%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.34%)
FCCL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.69%)
FFBL 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
FFL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
HASCOL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
HUBC 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
KAPCO 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
LOTCHEM 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.51%)
PAEL 40.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.25%)
PPL 92.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.48%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.34%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.44%)
SNGP 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.99%)
TRG 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.82%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (37.01%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (0.08%)
BR30 25,749 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-0.01%)
KSE100 46,644 Decreased By ▼ -30.48 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,474 Decreased By ▼ -12.28 (-0.06%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Reddit forums turn to cannabis sector as stocks hit new highs

  • That post was liked by around 10,000 other users in just twelve hours and shares in the two companies jumped by 21% and 10% respectively.
  • Shares of other cannabis producers have also surged to record levels.
Reuters 10 Feb 2021

Shares in cannabis companies surged on Wednesday, extending a months-long rally due to bets on decriminalization under the Biden administration, as the Reddit trading community behind a recent trading frenzy promoted the stocks.

One post on WallStreetBets, the Reddit forum linked to the past month's surges in GameStop Corp, AMC Entertainment and others, told users that shares of producers Tilray Inc and Aphria Inc have more room to rise.

That post was liked by around 10,000 other users in just twelve hours and shares in the two companies jumped by 21% and 10% respectively.

US-listed shares of top pot producer Canopy Growth Corp were up 3% after results on Tuesday, while the ETFMG cannabis stocks tracker, which has more than doubled in value since November's presidential elections, gained 7.3%.

Tilray, being taken over by Aphria in a complicated reverse merger, has gained more than 400% in value since the deal was announced in December. Aphria has gained 243% over the same period.

Shares of other cannabis producers have also surged to record levels, helped by a wave of legalization in major US states and the Democratic party's promise to decriminalize the plant at the federal level.

Changes promised by some in President Joe Biden's party could help give cannabis companies access to more traditional methods of banking and open the sector to new, institutional investors.

Reddit trading Shares in cannabis companies

Reddit forums turn to cannabis sector as stocks hit new highs

Army to deploy C-130 aircraft to find missing K2 climbers

All sectors contributed in Pakistan’s fight against COVID-19: CJCSC

Govt committed to provide support, social protection to poor segments: PM Imran

Leaked videos show shameful act of politicians buying, selling votes in Senate, says PM

Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law

Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers

Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected

One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting

North Korea stole $300m in crypto to fund nukes: UN experts

Bitcoin pushes closer to $50,000, global stocks mixed

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters