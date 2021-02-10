Markets
Jordan gets at least 4 participants in 120,000 tonne wheat tender
10 Feb 2021
HAMBURG/CAIRO: At least four trading companies are believed to be taking part in the international tender from Jordan's state grains buyer to purchase 120,000 tonnes of wheat which closed on Wednesday, traders said.
Participants were believed to be CHS, Nibulon, Cerealcom Dolj and Ameropa, they said.
No purchase has yet been made and results are expected later on Wednesday, traders said.
