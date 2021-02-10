Rupee gains 04 paisas against US dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 04 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs159.30 as compared to the previous day's closing of Rs159.34.

Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs159.1 and Rs159.9 respectively.

In interbank trading, the price of euro appreciated by 97 paisas and closed at Rs193.26 against the last day’s trading of Rs 192.29, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.52, whereas an increase of 99 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs220.36 as compared to its last closing of Rs219.37.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs 43.37 and Rs 42.47 respectively.