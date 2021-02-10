Markets
Coca-Cola quarterly revenue falls 5pc on new pandemic restrictions
- Organic sales, which strip out acquisition and currency impacts, fell 3% in the fourth quarter, the company said.
- Unit case volume, a key demand indicator, fell 3%, compared with a 4% fall in the preceding quarter.
10 Feb 2021
Coca-Cola Co reported a 5% fall in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as fresh pandemic curbs closed the doors of the soda maker's biggest sales drivers, such as restaurants, cinemas and sporting events, in many parts of the world.
Organic sales, which strip out acquisition and currency impacts, fell 3% in the fourth quarter, the company said.
Unit case volume, a key demand indicator, fell 3%, compared with a 4% fall in the preceding quarter.
Net revenue fell to $8.61 billion in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $9.07 billion a year earlier.
Anyone 65 and above can register for COVID-19 vaccine from next week: Asad Umar
Coca-Cola quarterly revenue falls 5pc on new pandemic restrictions
Army to deploy C-130 aircraft to find missing K2 climbers
All sectors contributed in Pakistan’s fight against COVID-19: CJCSC
Govt committed to provide support, social protection to poor segments: PM Imran
Leaked videos show shameful act of politicians buying, selling votes in Senate, says PM
Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law
Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers
Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected
One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting
North Korea stole $300m in crypto to fund nukes: UN experts
Bitcoin pushes closer to $50,000, global stocks mixed
Read more stories
Comments