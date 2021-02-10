Markets
Turkey tenders to buy and import about 25,000 tonnes sunflower oil
HAMBURG: Turkey's state grain board TMO has issued an international tender to purchase and import a total of about 25,000 tonnes of crude sunflower oil, traders said on Wednesday.
The tender closes on Feb. 18, they said.
Shipment is sought between Feb. 26 and March 20. Some 15,000 tonnes is sought for shipment to the Turkish port of Mersin and 10,000 tonnes to the port of Tekirdag.
The TMO reserves the right to buy up to 5% more or less than the tender volume at its own discretion, they said. Offers can be made in US dollars, Russian roubles or Turkish lira.
