NEPRA notifies Rs 1.53 per unit increase for Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday notified Rs 1.53 per unit increase in tariff for the month of December under fuel price adjustments (FCA) mechanism.

The authority had concluded public hearing on January 27 into the petition filed by Central Power Purchase Agency (CPPA).on behalf of XWDISCOs.

The CPPA had sought an increase of Rs 1.80 per unit increase in the tariff having an impact of Rs 13.6 billion under the monthly fuel adjustment mechanism.

However, the authority notified Rs.1.53 per unit increase having an impact of Rs 11.6 billion.

“The FCA of December 20 shall be charged in the billing month of February 2021 to all consumer categories of XWDISCOs, except life line consumers having consumption upto 50 units and would remain applicable only for one month,” the notification.

The FCA will also not be applicable to KE consumers.