EU antitrust regulators accept Aspen offer to cut cancer, ends probe

  • The European Commission said Aspen will also guarantee the supply of the medicines for the next five years, confirming a Reuters report on Feb. 3.
  • The medicine is used to treat certain serious forms of blood cancer, including myeloma and leukaemia.
Reuters 10 Feb 2021

BRUSSELS: EU antitrust regulators accepted on Wednesday South African pharmaceutical company Aspen's offer to cut the prices of six cancer drugs by 73% and to set a 10-year price cap in return for ending a three-year long investigation that could have resulted in a hefty fine.

The European Commission said Aspen will also guarantee the supply of the medicines for the next five years, confirming a Reuters report on Feb. 3.

The medicine is used to treat certain serious forms of blood cancer, including myeloma and leukaemia.

