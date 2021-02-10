Pakistan
NAB granted time to submit comments against Maryam Nawaz's plea
- The court accepted the prayer and adjourned hearing of the case.
10 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday granted more time to National Accountability Bureau to submit comments in petition of Maryam Nawaz against confiscation of property in Shangal Gali, Murre and other places in toshakhana reference.
AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali conducted hearing on petition of Maryam Nawaz challenging the confiscation of property owned by Nawaz Sharif in above places.
During hearing, NAB prosecutor Waseem Javed appeared before the court and requested the judge to grant time till March 10, for submission of comments.
The court accepted the prayer and adjourned hearing of the case.
Anyone 65 and above can register for COVID-19 vaccine from next week: Asad Umar
NAB granted time to submit comments against Maryam Nawaz's plea
Army to deploy C-130 aircraft to find missing K2 climbers
Govt committed to provide support, social protection to poor segments: PM Imran
Leaked videos show shameful act of politicians buying, selling votes in Senate, says PM
Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law
Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers
Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected
One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting
North Korea stole $300m in crypto to fund nukes: UN experts
Bitcoin pushes closer to $50,000, global stocks mixed
State oil firms risk wasting $400bn as energy shift speeds up
Read more stories
Comments