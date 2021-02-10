NAB granted time to submit comments against Maryam Nawaz's plea

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday granted more time to National Accountability Bureau to submit comments in petition of Maryam Nawaz against confiscation of property in Shangal Gali, Murre and other places in toshakhana reference.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali conducted hearing on petition of Maryam Nawaz challenging the confiscation of property owned by Nawaz Sharif in above places.

During hearing, NAB prosecutor Waseem Javed appeared before the court and requested the judge to grant time till March 10, for submission of comments.

The court accepted the prayer and adjourned hearing of the case.