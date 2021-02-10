ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
ASC 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
ASL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 98.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.36%)
BOP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
DGKC 120.41 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (3.36%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.34%)
FCCL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.69%)
FFBL 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
FFL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
HASCOL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
HUBC 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
KAPCO 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
LOTCHEM 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.51%)
PAEL 40.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.25%)
PPL 92.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.48%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.34%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.44%)
SNGP 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.99%)
TRG 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.82%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (37.01%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (0.08%)
BR30 25,749 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-0.01%)
KSE100 46,644 Decreased By ▼ -30.48 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,474 Decreased By ▼ -12.28 (-0.06%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTCL group posts 38pc profit growth in 2020

  • PTCL Group maintained its revenue at Rs. 129 billion.
APP 10 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), the country’s leading telecom and ICT services provider on Wednesday announced 38 percent profit growth in 2020 in its Board of Directors.

PTCL Group maintained its revenue at Rs. 129 billion, however, if normalized for the impact of Covid-19 and certain regulatory changes, group revenue is 5.2% higher than 2019 on a like-for-like basis, said a news release.

Ufone performed well despite Covid-19 challenges and was able to successfully cross 10 million data customers by smartly expanding its LTE footprint.

Ubank continued its growth momentum and has achieved a 50% growth in its revenue over last year by increasing its customers loan portfolio and deposits.

The topline stability coupled with cost optimization initiatives and favorable interest and exchange rate movements, translated into 38% improvement in Group’s net profit for the year.

PTCL standalone revenue for the year is 0.4% higher than last year; the topline witnessed a decline of 0.7% until Q3, however, it picked up in Q4 to 3.7% YoY growth on the back of healthy customer acquisition.

Year 2020 was an extremely challenging year, however, PTCL retail business managed to perform in all segments due to successful strategies applied by the management in the beginning of the year, which started yielding results in the second half of the year.

Fixed Broadband continuously achieved positive Net Adds during the last 9 months and recorded highest ever net adds in 5 years in December 2020. Similarly, broadband revenue continued to grow in last 7 months while various customer experience initiatives helped reduce churn by 23%.

Wireless segment, which was on a declining trend for the past 5 years was turned around in 2020 recording 8% Year and Year (YoY) increase in revenue, on the back of aggressive pricing and sales strategies without any major investments.

IPTV revenue improved by 3% as compared to last year. FTTH footprint continues to expand with consistent growth in subscribers and revenues with a promising outlook for the future.

Business services revenue achieved an overall YoY growth of 6%.Corporate business exhibited significant growth of 11% whereas, carrier services business grew by 5% compared to the same period last year. Similarly, international business growth was recorded at 4%. PTCL posted net profit of Rs. 6 Billion for the year despite negative impact of Covid-19.

PTCL has successfully maintained its dominant position in the market with reference to ICT, IP bandwidth and managed capacity services. PTCL secured substantial long-term deals with key customers both on short term and long-term basis in Data Center, Cloud, IP and managed capacity services.

Universal Service Fund (USF) awarded two Optic Fiber Cable (OFC) project contracts to PTCL in November 2020 for providing connectivity in Ghotki, Kashmore, Sukkur & Khairpur districts. PTCL will provide connectivity to Educational Institutions, Rural Health centers, Government Offices, and corporate institutions.

This year, PTCL took unparalleled customer centric initiatives to enable and enrich all service verticals with state-of-the-art customer experience management platforms and became the first Opco in Etisalat group to successfully implement customer happiness index for effective measurement of customers satisfaction.

Being a socially responsible organization, PTCL Group played a pivotal role through support efforts worth Rs 1.9 billion including Rs. 100 million donations to PM’s Pandemic Relief Fund for supporting the nation in trying times.

During Covid-19, through campaigns like ‘Heroes of PTCL’ and ‘Nation ka Connection’, PTCL assured its customers that the company and its staff are always there to provide seamless connectivity.

PTCL group profit growth

PTCL group posts 38pc profit growth in 2020

Army to deploy C-130 aircraft to find missing K2 climbers

Govt committed to provide support, social protection to poor segments: PM Imran

Leaked videos show shameful act of politicians buying, selling votes in Senate, says PM

Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law

Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers

Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected

One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting

North Korea stole $300m in crypto to fund nukes: UN experts

Bitcoin pushes closer to $50,000, global stocks mixed

State oil firms risk wasting $400bn as energy shift speeds up

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters