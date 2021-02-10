NAB authorizes filing three references, eight investigations, investigations against corrupt

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Executive Board meeting (EBM) on Wednesday authorized filing three references, eight inquiries of politicians, legislators, closing inquiry against former chief minister Manzoor Ahmed Wattoo owing to absence of evidence.

The EBM was presided over by NAB chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal, accorded approval of filing three file references against various personalities included Ahmed Hayat, former chairman, Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Syed Jamshed Zaidi, former General Manager KPT, Khurram S Abbas, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Karachi International Container Terminal and others for illegally allotting state land, thus causing Rs 21.45 billion losses to national exchequer.

The EBM authorized filing reference against Muhammad Farooq, former Chairman Balochistan Development Authority, Javed Khan, director Balochistan Development Authority and others on the charges of awarding the contract of clean drinking water supply project illegally, which inflicted Rs 984.86 million losses to national exchequer.

The EBM authorized conducting eight inquiries against various personalities included Sardar Jaffar Khan Leghari, MNA, Dera Ghazi Khan, and others, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, Information Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and others, Ahmed Nawaz, Chairman, Hameed Akbar Khan, former District Nazim Bhakkar, Khalid Saeed, General Manager, Technical, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), Lahore and others, Muhammad Anwer Virk , former Additional Inspector General Police and others, the officers/officials involved in illegal allotment of state land to American International School System and also the management of the school, Raja Khan Mehr MPA, Sindh, Munshi Hayat, Sachal Mehar, Supervisor, Amanullah,Faisal Memon, former CMO, Nadir Shah Amroti, TMO, City supervisor, officers and officials and others of Local Government department, District Ghotki , Amanatullan Khan, former minister for irrigation and others, Rana Abdur Rauf, MPA, Rana Atif (former Chairman MC Bahawalpur), officers and officials and others of MC Bahawalpur, PHA, and contractors.

The EBM has okayed conducting eight investigations against different personalities including Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, former chief minister Balochistan, and others, officers/ officials and others of KPT, officers/ officials of the department of Archaeology, Khyber Pakhtukghwa, management of Balochistan Development Authority, P and D department and others, Manzoor Ahmed Malik, former official, SSP officer, others of Jackobabad, Abdul Hameed Kato Mukhtiar Kar, (revenue), officers/officials of Revenue department of Kashmore, Dr Fazal Karim, former EDO , Health, Khanewal and others.

The EBM authorized closing inquiries against various accused including Manzoor Ahmed Wattoo, former minister Industries and Production and others, Ilyas Khan, former senior Joint Secretary, Minister for Interfaith Harmony and others,Nazir Ahmed Soomro, deputy manager, SST, division, SEPCO, Sukkur and others owing to absence of evidence.

The EMB authorized sending investigations against Chaudhry Masood Ahmed, former MPA, officers/ officials of Cholistan Development Authority, Revenue department, Liaquatpur and others to Board of Revenue, Local Government in accordance with law.

The forum authorized sending the ongoing investigations against owners/ developers and others of Canal Garden Housing Authority, Bahawalpur to deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur for further action.

The ongoing investigations against Darais C Menola and others were authorized to send FBR for further action.

The investigations against officers and officials of Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been sent to Chief Secretary , Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for further action.

Speaking on the occasion Justice Javed Iqbal said NAB has recovered Rs 714 billion since inception whereas Rs 787 billion has been recovered directly or indirectly during the tenure of incumbent administration. The conviction ratio of NAB is 68.8 percent. Bureau’s performance has been lauded by authentic national and international institutions which is honour for the bureau.