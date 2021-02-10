ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
Pakistan

50 coronavirus vaccine doses to be provided to ATH on daily basis: Dr. Ahsan Aurangzeb

  • He said during the first phase of the vaccination, the frontline workers were being vaccinated to prevent them from the disease.
APP Updated 10 Feb 2021

ABBOTTABAD: Medical Director of Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Dr. Ahsan Aurangzeb Wednesday said that 50 doses of COVID-19 vaccine would be provided to the healthcare staff on daily basis.

He said this after inauguration of Coronavirus vaccination center at ATH. On first day of vaccination, through online draws Dr. Farooq Shah and other staff members received the vaccine.

While speaking at the occasion, Dr. Ahsan Aurangzeb said the role of doctors, nurses, technicians and other workers during the outbreak of coronavirus was commendable. The safety of healthcare workers was top priority, he mentioned.

Dr. Ahsan Aurangzeb thanked the Chinese government for provision of coronavirus vaccine.

He said during the first phase of the vaccination, the frontline workers were being vaccinated to prevent them from the disease.

He said that during the coronavirus pandemic, more than 500,000 people were tested positive while 11000 persons lost their lives across the country.

