ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
ASC 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
ASL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 98.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.36%)
BOP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
DGKC 120.41 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (3.36%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.34%)
FCCL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.69%)
FFBL 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
FFL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
HASCOL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
HUBC 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
KAPCO 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
LOTCHEM 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.51%)
PAEL 40.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.25%)
PPL 92.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.48%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.34%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.44%)
SNGP 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.99%)
TRG 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.82%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (37.01%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (0.08%)
BR30 25,749 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-0.01%)
KSE100 46,644 Decreased By ▼ -30.48 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,474 Decreased By ▼ -12.28 (-0.06%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Corn extends fall on higher-than-expected supply, wheat follows

  • Corn falls for 2nd session as USDA projects supplies above expectations.
  • Chicago wheat slides in the wake of corn.
  • Soybeans ease after strong rally in prices.
Reuters 10 Feb 2021

PARIS: Chicago corn futures fell more than 1% on Wednesday after the US Department of Agriculture pegged its end of season inventory estimates above market expectations.

Soybeans slid for the first time in three sessions, while wheat extended the previous session's fall.

"The USDA report was bearish for corn prices," said one Singapore-based grains trader. "The market was expecting a bigger reduction in corn stocks."

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade was down 1.1% at $5.50 a bushel by 1156 GMT, after climbing to its highest level since June 2013 in the last session before paring its gains.

Soybeans fell 0.5% to $13.95-1/4 a bushel, after firming around 1% in the previous session when prices hit a Jan. 19 high of $14.09-1/2 a bushel.

Wheat lost 1.2% at $6.41-1/2 a bushel in the wake of corn, after closing down 1% on Tuesday.

The USDA only minimally trimmed its US end-of-season stocks outlook and raised its export forecast by less than many traders had anticipated following record-large sales to China.

"Anyone who had betted that the latest forecasts from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) would show another dramatic tightening of the grains and oilseeds markets, which were already in short supply, was disappointed yesterday," Commerzbank said in a note.

The agency projected US corn ending stocks for the 2020/21 marketing year at 1.502 billion bushels and soybean ending stocks at 120 million bushels, both down from January.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected corn ending stocks of 1.392 billion and soy ending stocks of 123 million.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Tuesday and net sellers of corn and wheat, traders said.

Wheat Chicago wheat Chicago Board of Trade corn crop

Corn extends fall on higher-than-expected supply, wheat follows

Army to deploy C-130 aircraft to find missing K2 climbers

Govt committed to provide support, social protection to poor segments: PM Imran

Leaked videos show shameful act of politicians buying, selling votes in Senate, says PM

Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law

Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers

Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected

One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting

North Korea stole $300m in crypto to fund nukes: UN experts

Bitcoin pushes closer to $50,000, global stocks mixed

State oil firms risk wasting $400bn as energy shift speeds up

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters