World
Get used to idea of re-vaccinating against COVID, UK PM Johnson says
- "I think we will have to get used to the idea of vaccinating and revaccinating in the autumn as we come to face these new variants," Johnson told parliament.
10 Feb 2021
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that people should expect to receive repeated vaccinations against COVID-19 as the virus mutates.
"I think we will have to get used to the idea of vaccinating and revaccinating in the autumn as we come to face these new variants," Johnson told parliament.
