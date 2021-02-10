Shibli assures to soon address problems faced by federal employees

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has assured to soon address the problems faced by the federal employees.

Talking to media persons here on Wednesday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan is particularly concerned about the problems of employees and has given directions to address them including those relating to their salaries.

He expressed the confidence that the employees will end their protest today. Responding to a question, Shibli Faraz said the present government inherited difficult economic situation due to the flawed policies of previous governments.

He said it is because of our effective policies that the economy is now witnessing improvement despite the breakout of Covid-19. We are performing much better than the other regional countries.

The Information Minister said the issue of price hike will also be checked in the days to come. He said the economic progress will also help generate job opportunities for the people.