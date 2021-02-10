Pakistan
Shibli urges everyone to play due role to root out corruption from country
- He said there is no contradiction between the words and actions of Imran Khan because he did what he said.
10 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said everyone should play his due role to root out corruption from the country, which has spread like cancer.
Talking to a private news channel, he said the PTI government wants to end the corrupt practices during the Senate elections.
Shibli Faraz said Prime Minister Imran Khan is the only leader who has taken strict action against his own party's parliamentarians for violating the party discipline.
