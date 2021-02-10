Pakistan
Fake degree scam: SHC grants post-arrest bail to PIA pilot
- Iqbal’s legal representative stated before the court that his client was sacked from service by PIA and arrested on charges of having obtained the job on a bogus degree.
- The counsel pleaded with the bench to grant his client post-arrest bail and order his release.
Updated 10 Feb 2021
The Sindh High Court (SHC) has granted post-arrest bail to a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) officer in the fake degree scandal.
As per details, the bench ordered that PIA engineer Muhammad Sher Iqbal to be released on bail.
Iqbal’s legal representative stated before the court that his client was sacked from service by PIA and arrested on charges of having obtained the job on a bogus degree.
Sher Iqbal was subjected to vengeance, he claimed.
The counsel pleaded with the bench to grant his client post-arrest bail and order his release.
It is worth to mention here that, on January 29, a pilot and five officers of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) were arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in fake pilots’ licence scandal.
Army to deploy C-130 aircraft to find missing K2 climbers
Fake degree scam: SHC grants post-arrest bail to PIA pilot
Govt committed to provide support, social protection to poor segments: PM Imran
Leaked videos show shameful act of politicians buying, selling votes in Senate, says PM
Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law
Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers
Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected
One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting
North Korea stole $300m in crypto to fund nukes: UN experts
Bitcoin pushes closer to $50,000, global stocks mixed
State oil firms risk wasting $400bn as energy shift speeds up
Govt asks SSGC to divert gas to FFBQL
Read more stories
Comments