Fake degree scam: SHC grants post-arrest bail to PIA pilot

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has granted post-arrest bail to a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) officer in the fake degree scandal.

As per details, the bench ordered that PIA engineer Muhammad Sher Iqbal to be released on bail.

Iqbal’s legal representative stated before the court that his client was sacked from service by PIA and arrested on charges of having obtained the job on a bogus degree.

Sher Iqbal was subjected to vengeance, he claimed.

The counsel pleaded with the bench to grant his client post-arrest bail and order his release.

It is worth to mention here that, on January 29, a pilot and five officers of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) were arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in fake pilots’ licence scandal.