KCR all set to commence operation today

  • The KCR train completed its successful run from Karachi City to Orangi railway station
  • The first regular train on the track, KCR 1 Up will start its journey from Orangi station at 4:16 pm today
Fahad Zulfikar 10 Feb 2021

(Karachi) The first regular train service of Karachi Circular Railways (KCR) will commence operation today after successful trial run, local media reported on Wednesday.

As per details, a KCR train completed its successful run from Karachi City to Orangi railway station. The test run of the KCR train operationalized the railway track from the City station to Orangi.

The said portion of the KCR track was not operationalized earlier due to various technical and other issues.

Meanwhile, the first regular train on the track, KCR 1 Up will start its journey from Orangi station at 4:16 pm today. The train will pass through the route of Manghopir, SITE, Shah Abdul Latif, Baldia, Lyari and Wazir Mansion stations to its destination to City railway station. The train will then run towards Dhabeji on its already operationalized route.

Similarly, KCR 2 Down train will reach Orangi at 10:10 am. On 14 kilometres long route from the City station to Orangi, there are eight stations and 12 railway crossing. The KCR train service will cover a distance of 74 kilometres from Orangi to Dhabeji.

Each train will run with five coaches having a seating capacity for 500 passengers and Rs30 fare.

