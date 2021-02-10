ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
Pakistan

Three people killed in Karachi factory fire

  • The fire broke out on the third floor of the factory late on Wednesday and engulfed the entire building.
  • Their bodies were recovered from the third floor.
BR Web Desk 10 Feb 2021

At least three people were killed in a fire at a thread factory in Karachi’s Baldia Town on Thursday.

As per the rescue officials, the fire broke out on the third floor of the factory late on Wednesday and engulfed the entire building.

Talking to media, Chief fire officer Mobin Ahmed said the fire has been brought under control with the help of a snorkel and four fire brigade vehicles and the cooling process is under way.

The blaze was put out after five hours.

He told that there was no emergency exit in the factory, while windows of the factory were also closed with iron bars.

The search for people trapped in the factory has been completed, he said, adding that three labourers who lost their lives were identified as Ali Sher, Mohammad Kazim and Fayyaz.

Their bodies were recovered from the third floor.

