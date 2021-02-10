ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
ASC 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
ASL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 98.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.36%)
BOP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
DGKC 120.41 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (3.36%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.34%)
FCCL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.69%)
FFBL 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
FFL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
HASCOL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
HUBC 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
KAPCO 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
LOTCHEM 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.51%)
PAEL 40.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.25%)
PPL 92.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.48%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.34%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.44%)
SNGP 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.99%)
TRG 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.82%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (37.01%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (0.08%)
BR30 25,749 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-0.01%)
KSE100 46,590 Decreased By ▼ -84.35 (-0.18%)
KSE30 19,443 Decreased By ▼ -43.41 (-0.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yes Bank CEO says foreign firms keen to invest in proposed asset reconstruction arm

  • Going ahead, the lender intends to stay away from large corporate businesses as it looks to rebuild its loan book in the mid- and small-corporate segment, said Kumar.
Reuters 10 Feb 2021

MUMBAI: India's Yes Bank is seeing interest from foreign firms keen to invest in the asset reconstruction company (ARC) it plans to launch to hive off soured loans worth 500 billion rupees ($6.86 billion), according to the bank's top executive.

"There has been lot of interest from foreign investors for our ARC business. We are likely to put in initial capital of 10 billion rupees while the foreign investor will put in nearly 25 billion rupees," Prashant Kumar, CEO of Yes Bank, told Reuters in an interview late on Tuesday.

Yes Bank had applied to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for regulatory approvals in September to launch the ARC and Kumar said they believe they operationalize it within six months of securing clearances.

The lender, which was rescued last year after its financial health deteriorated significantly, had been placed under a moratorium by the central bank. The State Bank of India and several private lenders stepped in to infuse money into the lender and bail it out to address systemic risk concerns.

"If they can get a credible foreign partner, it will be a good start," said an analyst at a foreign brokerage firm, adding the move would strengthen the bank's balance sheet despite the capital outlay required in the ARC.

Going ahead, the lender intends to stay away from large corporate businesses as it looks to rebuild its loan book in the mid- and small-corporate segment, said Kumar.

Kumar acknowledged Yes Bank had, like some of its peers, seen increased stress in its retail segment, which had touched nearly 3% in this financial year compared with 1% during pre-coronavirus times, but said things were improving.

"Stressed loans in both retail and corporate have peaked and as far as asset quality is concerned, the bank is completely out of the woods," he said.

Coronavirus India's Yes Bank Yes Bank asset reconstruction company

Yes Bank CEO says foreign firms keen to invest in proposed asset reconstruction arm

Govt committed to provide support, social protection to poor segments: PM Imran

Leaked videos show shameful act of politicians buying, selling votes in Senate, says PM

Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law

Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers

Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected

One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting

North Korea stole $300m in crypto to fund nukes: UN experts

Bitcoin pushes closer to $50,000, global stocks mixed

State oil firms risk wasting $400bn as energy shift speeds up

Govt asks SSGC to divert gas to FFBQL

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters