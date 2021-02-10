Markets
Brazil education firm Cruzeiro do Sul concludes $229mn IPO
- Cruzeiro do Sul priced the offer at 14 reais per share, below the indicative range of 16.4 reais to 19.6 reais per share.
10 Feb 2021
SAO PAULO: Brazilian private university operator Cruzeiro do Sul Educacional SA concluded a 1.23 billion reais ($228.71 million) initial public offering, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.
Cruzeiro do Sul priced the offer at 14 reais per share, below the indicative range of 16.4 reais to 19.6 reais per share.
The company raised 1.07 billion reais in the offering, which it intends to use for acquisitions in the sector. Cruzeiro do Sul shareholders additionally sold 160.1 million reais in shares.
Army to deploy C-130 aircraft to find missing K2 climbers
Brazil education firm Cruzeiro do Sul concludes $229mn IPO
Leaked videos show shameful act of politicians buying, selling votes in Senate, says PM
Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law
Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers
Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected
One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting
North Korea stole $300m in crypto to fund nukes: UN experts
Bitcoin pushes closer to $50,000, global stocks mixed
State oil firms risk wasting $400bn as energy shift speeds up
Govt asks SSGC to divert gas to FFBQL
Setting up of provincial regulators: Nepra chief gives his consent
Read more stories
Comments