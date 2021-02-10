ANL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.51%)
ASC 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.58%)
AVN 99.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.44%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
DGKC 121.51 Increased By ▲ 5.01 (4.3%)
EPCL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.97%)
FFBL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
FFL 17.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.75%)
HASCOL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
HUBC 90.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 27.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
KAPCO 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.67%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.57%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
MLCF 46.03 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (4.05%)
PAEL 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
POWER 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.61%)
PPL 93.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.7%)
PRL 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.98%)
PTC 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.01%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (8.84%)
SNGP 42.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
TRG 123.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.67%)
UNITY 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (29.92%)
BR100 5,003 Increased By ▲ 16.48 (0.33%)
BR30 25,815 Increased By ▲ 63.61 (0.25%)
KSE100 46,731 Increased By ▲ 56.55 (0.12%)
KSE30 19,518 Increased By ▲ 31.39 (0.16%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Moderna enters supply agreement for COVID-19 vaccine with Taiwan, Colombia

  • The government has moved to assure its people it is working hard to ensure access to vaccines, and is also developing vaccines domestically, though at a slower pace.
Reuters 10 Feb 2021

US drugmaker Moderna Inc said on Tuesday it had entered supply agreements for its COVID-19 vaccine with the governments of Taiwan and Colombia for five million doses and 10 million doses, respectively.

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is not currently approved for use in Taiwan or Colombia, and the company said in a statement it will work with regulators to pursue necessary approvals prior to distribution. Deliveries would begin in mid-2021, the company added.

Late in December, Taiwan said it had agreed to buy almost 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 10 million from UK drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc, with the first shots to start arriving from March.

Taiwan has not previously announced the Moderna deal, and has kept details of its vaccine plans largely under wraps, citing commercial confidentiality.

This week Taiwan's government said it would also receive 200,000 shots of the AstraZeneca from the COVAX global vaccine programme, with vaccinations possibly starting next month.

The government has moved to assure its people it is working hard to ensure access to vaccines, and is also developing vaccines domestically, though at a slower pace.

However, officials have also indicated that with the pandemic well under control in Taiwan there is not the pressing need to get vaccines that some other countries are facing. There are currently only 74 active cases being treated in hospital.

Last week, Germany ducked an appeal by Taiwan for its help to supply COVID-19 vaccines, as the Asian tech powerhouse's request for assistance following Berlin's plea to ease a semiconductor supply crunch in the auto industry risked provoking China's ire.

Vaccines supplies are tight globally in any case.

AstraZeneca Covid19 Vaccine US drugmaker Moderna COVAX global vaccine programme

Moderna enters supply agreement for COVID-19 vaccine with Taiwan, Colombia

Leaked videos show shameful act of politicians buying, selling votes in Senate, says PM

Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law

Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers

Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected

One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting

North Korea stole $300m in crypto to fund nukes: UN experts

Bitcoin pushes closer to $50,000, global stocks mixed

State oil firms risk wasting $400bn as energy shift speeds up

Govt asks SSGC to divert gas to FFBQL

Setting up of provincial regulators: Nepra chief gives his consent

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters