ANL 29.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.81%)
ASC 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
ASL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.17%)
AVN 99.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.71%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
BYCO 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
DGKC 120.80 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.69%)
EPCL 47.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
FCCL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.81%)
FFBL 26.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
FFL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
HASCOL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
HUBC 90.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
KAPCO 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.67%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.57%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
MLCF 45.82 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (3.57%)
PAEL 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
POWER 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.25%)
PPL 93.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.69%)
PRL 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.09%)
PTC 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.01%)
SILK 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.8%)
SNGP 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.7%)
TRG 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.42%)
UNITY 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (29.92%)
BR100 5,003 Increased By ▲ 16.38 (0.33%)
BR30 25,814 Increased By ▲ 62.89 (0.24%)
KSE100 46,740 Increased By ▲ 64.82 (0.14%)
KSE30 19,516 Increased By ▲ 29.79 (0.15%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BOJ policymaker highlights cost of huge asset buying, signals tweak in March review

  • With the coronavirus pandemic likely to prolong its battle to fire up inflation to its 2% target, the BOJ unveiled a plan to conduct in March a review of its policy tools to make them more "sustainable and effective."
Reuters 10 Feb 2021

TOKYO: The Bank of Japan must be mindful of the potential demerits of its huge asset purchases, board member Toyoaki Nakamura said in a sign the central bank will seek ways to make its asset-buying programme more flexible in a policy review due in March.

Nakamura, a former business executive who joined the board in July, said the BOJ's purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETF) has helped eradicate Japan's deflationary mindset by keeping stock markets stable.

But he said the asset-buying programme will be among tools the central bank will scrutinise in a March review, aimed at making its massive stimulus programme more sustainable.

"The BOJ's ETF purchases ... will remain a necessary tool," Nakamura said in a speech at an online meeting with business leaders on Wednesday.

"But by buying huge amounts of assets and holding onto them for a prolonged period, the BOJ could affect market functions. That is something we need to be mindful of," he said.

With the coronavirus pandemic likely to prolong its battle to fire up inflation to its 2% target, the BOJ unveiled a plan to conduct in March a review of its policy tools to make them more "sustainable and effective."

Sources have told Reuters the BOJ will discuss ways to scale back its controversial ETF-buying programme and allow yields to move more widely around its target, partly to deal with the rising cost of prolonged easing.

"Due to the impact of COVID-19, it's inevitable for our monetary easing to be prolonged further. If there's anything more we can do to make our monetary easing more effective and sustainable, we'll take that into account," Nakamura said.

coronavirus pandemic BOJ Nakamura BOJ policymaker

BOJ policymaker highlights cost of huge asset buying, signals tweak in March review

Leaked videos show shameful act of politicians buying, selling votes in Senate, says PM

Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law

Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers

Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected

One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting

North Korea stole $300m in crypto to fund nukes: UN experts

Bitcoin pushes closer to $50,000, global stocks mixed

State oil firms risk wasting $400bn as energy shift speeds up

Govt asks SSGC to divert gas to FFBQL

Setting up of provincial regulators: Nepra chief gives his consent

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters