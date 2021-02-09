ANL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
Provincial Law Minster Sultan Muhammad Khan resigned: Kamran Bangash

  • He said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan categorically stated that there would be no compromise on accountability and transparency in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.
APP 09 Feb 2021

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash on Tuesday said that Law Minster Sultan Muhammad Khan voluntarily tendered his resignation for the sake of transparent inquiry after his appearance in the leaked video.

He said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan categorically stated that there would be no compromise on accountability and transparency in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

He said that independent commission would hold an inquiry into the leaked video.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had laid a foundation for a real change by expelling 20 MPAs from the party on charges of receiving bribes during 2018 senate elections.

He appreciated Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for taking a timely action over the leaked video.

Kamran Bangash said that the importance of holding senate elections through “Show of hands” was now felt more to ensure transparency.

He said that those involved in horse-trading in the name of democracy had been exposed.

He said that those involved in such corrupt practice of buying MPAs in senate elections would be also brought justice.

Bangash said that no compromise would be made on transparency and accountability process.

