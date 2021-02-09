ANL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
Pakistan

'Political decrees’ show Maluana Fazl’s dual standards: Shibli

  • The PDM chief should speak the truth that he had announced the date for 'Save the Corruption' march only to cover up the humiliation of not resigning from the Parliament, he added.
APP 09 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesady said the ‘political decrees’ issued by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman showed his ‘intentions’ and ‘dual standards’.

It was strange that his son was the member of National Assembly which he considered the right thing and the same House with membership of his rivals was “illegitimate”, he said in a tweet.

Shibli Faraz said every deadline given by the Pakistan Democratic Movement had become ‘dead’.

The PDM chief should speak the truth that he had announced the date for 'Save the Corruption' march only to cover up the humiliation of not resigning from the Parliament, he added.

The ‘politics of corruption’, he said, had been rejected by the people, who had not and would not support any movement, which was launched by in the enmity of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

