Pakistan
Gold prices increase by Rs 300 per tola
- The price of per tola silver remained unchanged.
09 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 300 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs112,100 against sale at Rs111,800, Karachi Sarafa Association reported Monday.
The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 258 and was traded at Rs96,108 against Rs95,850 while that of ten gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs88,100 from Rs87,863.
The price of per tola silver remained unchanged at Rs1390 and Rs1191.70 respectively.
The gold price in the international market witnessed an increase of US$10 and was sold at US$1843 against its sale at $1823, the association added.
