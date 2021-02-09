ANL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
COVID-19 claims 25 more lives, infects 324 others in Sindh

  • The chief minister urged the people to follow coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs).
APP 09 Feb 2021

KARACHI: As many as 25 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,157 while 324 new cases emerged when 9,599 tests were conducted in Sindh.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Tuesday. He added that 25 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,157 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 9,599 samples were tested which detected 324 cases that constituted 3.4 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,820,284 tests have been conducted against which 251,757 cases were diagnosed, of them 91 percent or 228,592 patients have recovered, including 644 overnight.

The CM said that currently 19,008 patients were under treatment, of them 18,460 were in home isolation, 8 at isolation centers and 540 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 497 patients was stated to be critical, including 66 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 324 new cases, 167 have been detected from Karachi, including 66 from East, 56 South, 18 Malir, 14 West, 12 Central, and 1 Korangi. Hyderabad has 31, Mirpurkhas 20, Jamshoro 18, Sujawal 17, Ghotki 10, Matiari 9, Sukkur 8, Badin and Jacobabad 6 each, Nausheroferoze and Umerkot 4 each, Shaheed Benazirabad and Tando Muhammad Khan 2 each, Khairpur, Larkana, Tando Allahyar and Sanghar 1 each.

The chief minister urged the people to follow coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

