Parliamentarians’ delegation meets CM

APP 09 Feb 2021

LAHORE: A delegation of parliamentarians met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday at his office and apprised him about the problems of their areas.

Those who met the CM include MNAs Umer Aslam Khan and Faiz Ullah Kamoka, Labour Minister Ansar Majid Khan Niazi and Nazir Ahmed Khan Baloch MPA.

The CM assured them of solving the issues facing their constituencies, adding that a strategy had already been devised to resolve the constituency-related problems. Usman Buzdar said he would visit Khushab, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Lodhran soon and added that development schemes of these areas would be completed on a priority basis.

Development work will be done in assembly members' areas on an equitable basis and education, healthcare, infrastructure, sewage and sanitation schemes will be completed on a priority basis, he assured. The government has also released funds for roads' repair, he added.

It was a time to collectively serve the masses as the incumbent government inherited the province in a chaotic state of affairs as the past rulers left a bankrupted province, he deplored.

The institutions portrayed a picture of maladministration, deterioration and neglect, he regretted. The incumbent government has streamlined things with hard work and institutions were given liberty to perform by putting an end to political interference, the CM added.

He said everything was being done on merit and special attention was being paid to resolve public problems, added the CM.

The delegation thanked the CM for according respect and honour to the parliamentarians and appreciated that their proposals were given due importance.

